Trump says he will nominate Barbara Barrett to be Air Force secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will nominate Barbara Barrett, a former chair of the Aerospace Corporation, to be secretary of the Air Force.

