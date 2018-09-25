Trump says he will meet with Rosenstein, wants transparency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Donald Trump said he spoke with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Monday and would be meeting with him on Thursday when he gets back from the U.N. General Assembly.

"We'll be meeting at the White House and we'll be determining what's going on," Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. gathering. "We want to have transparency, we want to have openness, and I look forward to meeting with Rod at that time."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.