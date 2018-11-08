Trump says he will continue to push for border wall funding

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he hopes he can work with Congress to get enough money to build his long-promised border wall but that he would not necessarily force a government shutdown over the issue.

"We need the money to build the wall, the whole wall, not pieces of it," Trump told reporters at a news conference at the White House following Tuesday's midterm election. "We need the wall, many Democrats know we need the wall, and we're just going to have to see what happens."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey)

