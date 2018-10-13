Trump says he will call Saudi King Salman about journalist Khashoggi

CINCINNATI (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he has not talked to Saudi Arabia's King Salman but will call the royal leader soon, as questions mount about the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A delegation from Saudi Arabia has now arrived in Turkey as part of a joint investigation into the disappearance. Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to get documents for his forthcoming marriage, but Turkish officials and his fiancee, who was waiting outside, said he never came out.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)

