Trump says he will ask Justice Department to look into campaign surveillance

World Reuters May 21, 2018 01:05:11 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would ask the Justice Department to look into whether his 2016 presidential campaign was infiltrated or surveilled.

"I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 01:05 AM

