Trump says he wants to discuss new arms control treaty

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he wants to hold talks aimed at creating a new arms control treaty, after his administration announced that it may withdraw from a pact with Russia in six months.
"I hope that we're able to get everybody in a big and beautiful room and do a new treaty that would be much better. Certainly, I would like to see that," Trump told reporters at the White House.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 03:05:38 IST