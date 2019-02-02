Budget 2019
Trump says he wants to discuss new arms control treaty

World Reuters Feb 02, 2019 03:05:38 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he wants to hold talks aimed at creating a new arms control treaty, after his administration announced that it may withdraw from a pact with Russia in six months.

"I hope that we're able to get everybody in a big and beautiful room and do a new treaty that would be much better. Certainly, I would like to see that," Trump told reporters at the White House.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

