Trump says he wants 'comprehensive' FBI investigation of Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump insisted on Monday he wants the FBI to do a comprehensive investigation into sexual assault allegations against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but said he would leave the parameters of the probe to Senate Republicans.

"I want them to do a very comprehensive investigation. Whatever that means, according to the senators and the Republicans and the Republican majority, I want them to do that," Trump said at a White House news conference. "With that being said, I'd like it to go quickly."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.