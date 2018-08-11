Trump says he spoke with French President Macron about security and trade

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and the conversation focused on security and trade issues.

"Had a very good phone call with @EmmanuelMacron, President of France. Discussed various subjects, in particular Security and Trade," Trump said on Twitter.

Trump, who is vacationing at his golf club in New Jersey, did not say when the conversation took place.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington)

