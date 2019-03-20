Trump says he sees 'collusion' against Republicans on social media platforms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that social media platforms discriminated against members of his party, and accused the companies of collusion.

"It seems to be if they're conservative, if they're Republicans, if they're in a certain group, there's discrimination, and big discrimination, and I see it absolutely on Twitter and Facebook ... and others," Trump said at a joint White House news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

"We use the word 'collusion' very loosely all the time, and I will tell you there is collusion with respect to that because something has to be going on," Trump said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

