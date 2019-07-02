Trump says he looks forward to meeting with North Korea's Kim soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had a "great meeting" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this weekend and he looks "forward to seeing him again soon."

"In the meantime, our teams will be meeting to work on some solutions to very long term and persistent problems," Trump said on Twitter. "No rush, but I am sure we will ultimately get there!" he said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

