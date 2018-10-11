Trump says he is talking to former adviser Powell about U.N. job

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has been talking with Goldman Sachs executive Dina Powell, one of his former advisers, about possibly succeeding Nikki Haley as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said that he liked Powell, but that she was just one of many people being considered for the U.N. post.

Powell served in the first year of the Trump administration as the deputy national security adviser for strategy, and was a key player in diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and part of the president's inner circle.

She returned to Goldman Sachs, where she worked for more than a decade, this year. She also was a high-ranking official in the State Department under President George W. Bush.

Haley, a rising Republican star, said on Tuesday she was stepping down but knocked down speculation she might challenge Trump at the next election. She said she would stay on until the end of the year.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)

