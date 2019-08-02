You are here:
Trump says he is considering a blockade or quarantine on Venezuela

World Reuters Aug 02, 2019 03:10:26 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is considering a quarantine or blockade of Venezuela, as the United States steps up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro to relinquish power.

Asked by a reporter whether he was considering such a measure given the amount of involvement by China and Iran in Venezuela, Trump said: "Yes, I am."

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

