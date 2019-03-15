Trump says he hopes grounding of Boeing planes is short

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he hoped Boeing Co can figure out whatever problem might exist with its 737 MAX jetliners and that a U.S. decision to ground them would only have to be in place for a short time.

Trump made the comments to reporters at the White House as he sat down to meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

The United States grounded Boeing's money-spinning 737 MAX aircraft on Wednesday over safety fears after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people, leaving the world's largest planemaker facing its worst crisis in years.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.