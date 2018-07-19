Trump says he holds Putin personally responsible for election meddling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he holds Russian President Vladimir Putin personally responsible for Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"Just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country. So certainly as the leader of a country you would have to hold him responsible, yes," Trump told CBS News in an interview.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

