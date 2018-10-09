Trump says he has no plans to fire Justice Dept's Rosenstein

By Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland

WASHINGTON/ORLANDO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he has no plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the Justice Department official in charge of the federal investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

There has been widespread speculation that Trump might oust Rosenstein, a frequent target of Trump's tweeted criticism, after a New York Times report that he had made remarks about Trump's fitness for office and offered to record conversations with him.

Rosenstein has denied the Sept. 21 New York Times report as "inaccurate and factually incorrect." The article said that while Rosenstein had made the suggestions over concern about chaos in the administration, none of them actually came to fruition.

Asked by a reporter if he had any plans to fire Rosenstein, Trump said, "No I don't, no."

Trump and Rosenstein met for about 30 minutes as they flew together on Air Force One to Orlando, Florida, where Trump was to speak to police chiefs, a White House spokesman said. He declined to provide further details about the discussion.

Rosenstein oversees Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Russia denies interfering and Trump says there was no collusion between his campaign and Moscow.

Trump told reporters on Monday that he has a "good relationship" with Rosenstein.

"I didn't know Rod before, but I've gotten to know him, and I get along very well with him," he said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)

