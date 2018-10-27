You are here:
Trump says he has heard bomb suspect was one of his supporters

World Reuters Oct 27, 2018 03:05:33 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had heard that the Florida man who is a suspect in the mailing of bombs to prominent Democrats was one of his supporters.

Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for a rally in North Carolina, Trump also said he will not contact former President Barack Obama and the other people targeted by the bomber.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018 03:05 AM

