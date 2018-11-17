Trump says he has finished answers to special counsel's questions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he had completed his written answers for the federal investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, but had not yet submitted them to the U.S. Special Counsel's Office.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he wrote the answers to the questions himself, not his lawyers.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Makini Brice; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.