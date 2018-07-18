Football world cup 2018

Trump says he has confidence in U.S. agencies on Russia, 'misspoke' in Helsinki

World Reuters Jul 18, 2018 01:05:37 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, grappling with a torrent of criticism over his performance at a Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Tuesday he misspoke at their joint news conference and meant to say he saw no reason why it was not Russia that interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said he had full faith and support for U.S. intelligence agencies and accepted their conclusion that Russia meddled in the election.

But he said Russian actions had no impact on the outcome of the vote and the administration would work aggressively to protect the November 2018 congressional elections.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Writing by David Alexander; editing by Grant McCool)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 01:05 AM

