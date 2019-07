Trump says he does not blame Turkey for buying Russian air defence system

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he does not blame Turkey for buying a Russian missile defence system, which prompted his administration to remove the NATO ally from the F-35 fighter jet programme.

Trump, who was speaking to reporters at the White House, did not say when he would decide on imposing sanctions on Turkey for doing business with the Russian military, as required by a 2017 U.S. sanctions law.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

