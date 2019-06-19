Trump says he did not ask Shanahan to withdraw from Pentagon job

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not ask Patrick Shanahan, the acting defence secretary, to withdraw from consideration to be defence secretary.

U.S. media published reports on Tuesday about domestic violence allegations surrounding Shanahan and his family. Trump told reporters that he had heard about the allegations for the first time on Monday, and added that his administration had a very good vetting process for its nominees.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

