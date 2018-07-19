You are here:
Trump says he accepts DNI Coats' view that Russia meddling continues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a television interview on Wednesday he accepted Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats' assessment that Russia continues to be a threat to U.S. elections.

"He's an expert, this is what he does, he's been doing a very good job. I have tremendous faith in Dan Coats, and if he says that I would accept that. I will tell you though: it better not be, it better not be," Trump told CBS News.

The White House struggled on Wednesday to contain the furore over Trump's heavily criticized summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, denying Trump ever meant to say that Moscow was no longer targeting the United States in an exchange with reporters earlier in the day.

