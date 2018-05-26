You are here:
Trump says having 'very productive talks' with North Korea on summit

World Reuters May 26, 2018 07:05:16 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said late on Friday the United States was having "very productive talks" with Pyongyang to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a day after he scrapped the meeting.

"We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date," Trump said in a Twitter post.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 26, 2018 07:05 AM

