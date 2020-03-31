Trump says guidelines to slow coronavirus spread may get tougher

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he may toughen up current guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2000 Americans.

"The guidelines will be very much as they are, maybe even toughened up a little bit," he told reporters in remarks at the White House.

(Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.