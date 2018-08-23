Trump says found out about payments made by Cohen after the fact

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he found out only after the fact about payments his then-lawyer Michael Cohen made to silence two women who said they had affairs with Trump, adding that the money came from him and not his campaign.

"Later on I knew," Trump told Fox News Channel when asked if he knew about the payments. "And they're weren't taken out of campaign finance ... They didn't come out of the campaign; they came from me."

