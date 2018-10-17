Trump says former lawyer Cohen's testimony was 'totally false' - AP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his former attorney Michael Cohen was lying when he testified Trump had directed him to break the law, the Associated Press reported.

Cohen testified in August that Trump had directed him to commit a crime by arranging payments to silence two women who alleged they had affairs with Trump before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen, who had previously boasted he was the president's "fixer," pleaded guilty in August to eight criminal charges including tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

Trump said in the AP interview that Cohen's testimony was "totally false." He also minimized Cohen's role working for Trump, describing him as "a PR person who did small legal work."

Trump called it "very sad" that Cohen had struck a deal to "achieve a lighter sentence," according to the AP.

Guy Petrillo, a lawyer for Cohen, declined to comment.

