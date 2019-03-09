Trump says ex-lawyer Cohen asked him for a pardon, but he said no

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who has since turned against him and pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, had asked him directly for a pardon but was rejected.

"Bad lawyer and fraudster Michael Cohen said under sworn testimony that he never asked for a Pardon. His lawyers totally contradicted him. He lied!," Trump tweeted. "Additionally, he directly asked me for a pardon. I said NO."

