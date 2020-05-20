You are here:
Trump says considering travel ban on Brazil over coronavirus

World Reuters May 20, 2020 03:10:32 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is considering imposing a ban on travel from Brazil, which has the world's third highest number of people infected by the novel coronavirus.

"We are considering it," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I don't want people coming over here and infecting our people. I don't want people over there sick either. We're helping Brazil with ventilators. ... Brazil is having some trouble, no question about it," Trump added.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 03:10:32 IST



