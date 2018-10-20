Trump says Congress will be involved in U.S. response to Khashoggi case

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. Congress will be involved in determining the U.S. response to the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I'm going to have very much Congress involved in determining what to do," Trump told reporters in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"I will very much listen to what Congress has to say. They feel very strongly about it also. So I'll be doing this with Congress," he said.

Congress is controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Will Dunham)

