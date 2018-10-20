You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Trump says Congress will be involved in U.S. response to Khashoggi case

World Reuters Oct 20, 2018 03:06:07 IST

Trump says Congress will be involved in U.S. response to Khashoggi case

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. Congress will be involved in determining the U.S. response to the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I'm going to have very much Congress involved in determining what to do," Trump told reporters in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"I will very much listen to what Congress has to say. They feel very strongly about it also. So I'll be doing this with Congress," he said.

Congress is controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Will Dunham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 03:06 AM

Also See






Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores