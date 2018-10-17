You are here:
Trump says Cipollone will serve as next White House counsel - AP interview

World Reuters Oct 17, 2018 05:06:28 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington lawyer Pat Cipollone will serve as his next White House counsel.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Trump said Cipollone, a former U.S. Justice Department lawyer who is currently litigation partner at Stein Mitchell Cipollone Beato & Missner, would replace Don McGahn, who is scheduled to leave his post this autumn.

(Reporting by Eric Beech, editing by G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 05:06 AM

