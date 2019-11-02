Trump says ceasefire in northeastern Syria holding well

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the ceasefire in northeastern Syria where Turkey has sent in troops to clear the area of Syrian Kurdish militia forces has held very nicely.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump also said he had a very good relationship with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

