Trump says Brexit agreement may hamper U.S.-UK trade

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the agreement allowing the United Kingdom to leave the European Union may make trade between Washington and London more difficult.

He also told reporters outside the White House the deal sounds like it will be good for the European Union.

