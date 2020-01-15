Trump says Apple refusing to unlock phones used by 'killers, drug dealers'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Apple Inc has refused to unlock phones used by criminals, in a tweet a day after Trump's attorney general accused the company of not being helpful in an investigation of a Florida shooting.

"We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements," Trump said. "They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW!" he said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

