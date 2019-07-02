Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favour

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that trade talks with China were under way by phone and any deal would need to be somewhat tilted in favour of the United States.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a meeting on Saturday at a Group of 20 summit in Japan to restart trade talks after the last major round of negotiations collapsed in May.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

