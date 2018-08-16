You are here:
Trump revokes security clearance of former CIA director Brennan: White House

World Reuters Aug 16, 2018 01:07:55 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump revoked the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan on Wednesday, accusing Brennan of using his access to classified information in order to "sow division and chaos" about the Trump administration.

Trump announced the decision in a statement from him read by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders at her daily news briefing. Trump said he was also reviewing the security clearances of several other former ranking government officials with a view toward revoking them.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 01:07 AM

