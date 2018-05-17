You are here:
Trump repaid attorney Cohen for 2016 payment made on his behalf - ethics disclosure

World Reuters May 17, 2018 00:07:34 IST

Trump repaid attorney Cohen for 2016 payment made on his behalf - ethics disclosure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump repaid his attorney Michael Cohen for an expense greater than $100,001 and less than $250,000 that was incurred in 2016, according to ethics disclosures signed by the president that were released by the Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday.

Cohen made a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the Nov. 8, 2016, presidential election in exchange for her remaining silent about an alleged affair she had with Trump.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 00:07 AM

