Trump re-election campaign began 2019 with $19 million in cash

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump began the year with $19.2 million in campaign cash, a war chest that will allow him to begin building a campaign juggernaut thanks in part to his unprecedented decision to begin running for re-election the day he took office.

Trump raised $21 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, his campaign said on Thursday. Unlike any other president in the modern era, Trump filed for re-election on the day he took office in January 2017, instead of waiting the traditional two years, allowing him to raise and spend campaign cash his entire term.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Peter Cooney)

