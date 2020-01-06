Trump promises possibly 'disproportionate' response to any Iran attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will quickly strike back, "perhaps in a disproportionate manner," if Iran strikes any American person or target, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

"These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!" Trump said on Twitter.

American forces on Friday killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, fuelling anti-American protests across Iran and ratcheting up tensions between the two longtime adversaries.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.