Trump pledges support for bringing Sri Lanka bombing perpetrators to justice

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump pledged American support to Sri Lanka in bringing the perpetrators of a coordinated bombing attack "to justice" during a call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, a White House spokesman said on Monday.

Sri Lanka has invoked emergency powers and arrested 24 people after the Sunday bombing attacks on hotels and churches, in which 290 people were killed and nearly 500 were wounded.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

