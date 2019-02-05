Trump plans to nominate Treasury's Malpass to lead World Bank - Politico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to pick Treasury Department official David Malpass to be the U.S. nominee to lead the World Bank, Politico reported on Monday.

Malpass would replace Jim Yong Kim, who stepped down on Feb. 1 in a surprise move.

(Reporting by Makini Brice)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.