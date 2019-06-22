Trump plans to nominate Mark Esper to be Pentagon chief - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he intends to nominate Army Secretary Mark Esper to be secretary of defence, the White House said in a statement.

Esper takes over as acting defence secretary on Monday following the resignation of Patrick Shanahan, who is stepping down after media reports emerged this week of domestic violence in his family. Trump said on Tuesday he would likely nominate Esper to lead the Pentagon.

Trump also said he plans to nominate David Norquist, who currently serves as the Pentagon's comptroller, to be deputy defence secretary.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

