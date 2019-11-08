Trump ordered by NY judge to pay $2 million over charitable foundation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York state judge on Thursday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump to pay $2 million for misusing his namesake charitable foundation, resulting in funds being distributed to his 2016 Presidential campaign.

Justice Saliann Scarpulla of the state supreme court in Manhattan said the payment should go to a group of non-profit organizations because the foundation, the Donald J. Trump Foundation, has been dissolved.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.