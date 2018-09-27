Trump open to one-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be open to a one-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict if that was the preference of the parties themselves.

"If the Israelis and the Palestinians want one state, that's OK with me. If they want two states, that's OK with me," he told a news conference. "I'm happy if they're happy."

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he would prefer a two-state solution.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

