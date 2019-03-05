Trump, on U.S. House probe, says, 'I cooperate all the time'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to pledge cooperation following a sweeping document request by the Democratic-controlled U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Monday.

Asked by a reporter whether he will cooperate with panel chairman Jerrold Nadler, Trump said: "I cooperate all the time with everybody."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)

