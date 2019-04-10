Trump not interested in holding debt ceiling increase 'hostage' to fund wall: Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is not interested in holding an increase of the debt ceiling as "hostage" in exchange for funding of a border wall with Mexico.

Mnuchin was speaking at a U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Chris Prentice; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

