Trump nominates Kelly Craft to be U.S. ambassador to U.N

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was nominating Kelly Craft, currently ambassador to Canada, to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level," Trump said in a tweet announcing his decision.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

