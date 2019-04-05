Trump names new Small Business Administration chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will nominate U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza to lead the Small Business Administration.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Carranza will replace World Wrestling Entertainment co-founder Linda McMahon, who announced last week she was stepping down as SBA administrator.

"Jovita was a great Treasurer of the United States – and I look forward to her joining my Cabinet!" Trump said in a tweet announcing her nomination.

Carranza served as SBA deputy administrator from 2006 to 2009. Prior to that she worked at United Parcel Service, rising from box handler to president of its Latin America and Caribbean operations.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.