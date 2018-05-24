You are here:
Donald Trump mulls cutting aid to countries over illegal immigration

May 24, 2018

BETHPAGE, N.Y. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration was working on a plan to cut U.S. aid to countries that do not do enough to stem illegal immigration into the United States.

"Many of these countries we give tremendous amounts of aid to," Trump said at a forum on immigration that focused on the violent MS-13 gang. "We're going to work out something where every time somebody comes in from a certain country, we're going to deduct a rather large amount of money from what we give them in aid."


