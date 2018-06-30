Trump may nominate top court pick before July 10 - White House official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump may nominate his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy before Trump leaves for his trip to Europe on July 10, a White House official said on Friday.

The vacancy on the Supreme Court allows Trump to make his second appointment on the nation's top court since taking office, and would allow him to potentially shape the court for a generation.

