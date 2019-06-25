Trump looks to 'maintain his engagement' in meeting with China's Xi at G20

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump considers his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan this week an opportunity to "maintain his engagement" and see where China is on their trade dispute, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

Trump is expected to meet Xi on the second day of the June 28-29 summit in Osaka, the official said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

