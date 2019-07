WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to pick Eugene Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, to be the secretary of labour, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three unnamed sources.

Scalia would replace Alex Acosta in the role. Acosta announced he would step down last week.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.